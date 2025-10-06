Baun recorded 12 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Baun was able to reach double-digit stops for the first time this season after doing so eight times during the 2024 regular season. He was also able to get to Bo Nix in the fourth quarter, registering a sack for the second straight week. Through five games this season, the linebacker has compiled 42 total tackles (26 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding an interception and a forced fumble.