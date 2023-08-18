McPhearson suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's exhibition game against Cleveland and has been ruled out after being carted off the field.

McPhearson attempted to get up after the play on which he was injured but was unable to do so, and he was then helped off the field by trainers before being carted to the locker room. The 25-year-old played in all 17 games for the Eagles last season, primarily on special teams, and is vying for a backup role in the team's secondary this year. He tallied six tackles (one solo) and a pass defense Thursday before his exit.