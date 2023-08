McPhearson suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McPhearson suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Philadelphia last year, playing primarily on special teams. The 2021 fourth-round pick will now have to turn his focus toward getting healthy in time for the 2024 campaign. The Eagles will doubtless place him on IR without much delay.