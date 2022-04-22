Thomas said Friday that he wants to resume his NFL career, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas hasn't played in the NFL since 2019 and turns 33 in May, but he told Schefter via text, "I'm ready, I'm in shape. My timing is on point." The 2010 first-round pick by Seattle had an on-field confrontation with former Ravens teammate Chuck Clark ahead of the 2020 campaign and was cut by Baltimore, with the team citing "personal conduct that has adversely affected the Ravens." After his $10 million contact was voided, the former All-Pro safety filed a grievance with his old team and has remained out of the NFL since. Thomas has 30 career interceptions and finished with at least 50 tackles seven times during his 10-year career, but it's unclear how successful he'll be after being out of the league for two years.