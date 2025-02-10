As we settle into the reality that the Philadelphia Eagles are world champions and Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl MVP, it's time for my annual tradition of taking a way-to-early look at 2025 projections. Of course, you'll find both Hurts and Patrick Mahomes near the top of the quarterback projections, as they are every year, but one name you won't see below is Aaron Rodgers.

The news that broke before the Super Bowl was that Rodgers and Davante Adams likely won't be back in New York for the 2025 season. This means, you'll see NYJ QB projected below, but not Rodgers. Of course, he has a few options. The Raiders, Browns, Giants, and Steelers are also projected without a quarterback for now and the Saints, Titans, and Rams could all be looking. I am just not sure how many of these teams will view Rodgers as a true upgrade.

One guy I do have projected below is J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback for the Vikings. Like most first-year starters, McCarthy doesn't project very well, though he'll move up once we get confirmation that he is fully healthy. Sam Darnold just illustrated how much Kevin O'Connell, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison can elevate a quarterback. I wouldn't be that surprised if they elevated McCarthy into a borderline top-12 ranking. If I am right about McCarthy starting for the Vikings, then Sam Darnold will be headed elsewhere. I do not expect him to repeat his 2024 success in a different, likely worse, environment.

Before we get to the actual projections, it should go without saying that these will change a lot in the coming months. Next month NFL free agency will shake them up. Then the NFL Draft. Also, I will be making tweaks and adjusting due to context throughout the offseason. Still, there is something pure about this first draft. They make you think.

Could Jayden Daniels really be QB1 next year?

How exactly should you go about projecting someone like Anthony Richardson?

How much does Ben Johnson's move to Chicago impact Jared Goff and Caleb Williams?

How big is the Brock Purdy bounceback?

I'll be digging deeper into these questions and more in the coming months.

Last week I wrote about the impact of some of the coaching changes on these projections, particularly Chip Kelly with the Raiders. Kelly is the reason the Raiders' generic Qb ranks higher than the other four teams.

Here are my way-too-early 2025 quarterback projections: