Early Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jamaal Williams will be a popular player -- but should he be?

Devonta Freeman's fall-back-to-earth season continued when he was ruled out with a concussion about halfway through the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He finished with 3 yards on two carries and no catches while teammate Tevin Coleman found the end zone for the second week in a row.

What makes Freeman's injury even scarier is a comment from Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who played against the Falcons last week.

The Hitchens hit didn’t knock Freeman out. He was concussed in our game last week and should’ve been taken out. Scary site but praying he’s good though. — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) November 12, 2017

If Freeman's concussion is serious then he'll likely miss the team's Week 11 game at Seattle. Considering the opponent, maybe that's a good thing for Freeman. Not sure it's so good for Tevin Coleman, though any running back with a big workload has to be considered for Fantasy.

While the Falcons figure out Freeman's future, here are some players you'll consider off waivers for use in Week 11:

The Packers dealt with their own running back injuries on Sunday, losing Aaron Jones to what's believed to be a sprained MCL and Ty Montgomery to another rib injury. Rookie Jamaal Williams replaced both and had an uninspiring 67 yards on 20 carries with a seven-yard catch.

Williams has been incredibly underwhelming since the preseason. A 7-yard run he had on Sunday was his longest since college! And even if he's "the guy" for the Packers, they're about to run into the Ravens and Steelers in consecutive weeks. Williams might be a popular pick up, but you'd have to take a major leap of faith to start him and expect good things.

Lee scored for the second week in a row, but it's the volume of targets and receptions he's been getting that will make Fantasy owners take notice. Against the Chargers, Lee caught 6 of 11 targets for 55 yards with the score -- and he could have had another huge play if not for a dropped deep ball in overtime. He's become the go-to receiver for Blake Bortles ... not that that's a glorious thing, but hey, targets are targets and stats are stats. Also, matchups are matchups and the Jaguars play the winless Browns in Week 11.