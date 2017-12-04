Early Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Is it Peyton Barber's job to lose in Tampa Bay?
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity for Peyton Barber to run away with the job.
It's only fitting that the craziest regular season in the history of Fantasy Football ends with Alex Smith, Josh McCown and Blake Bortles as top finishers at quarterback while Tom Brady and Matt Ryan deliver single-digit numbers.
And don't even get me started on the receivers. Seriously, Julio Jones? Two points?! And Mike Evans? Three points?! Someone named Keelan Cole would have been a better start. Ugh...
There's a pretty good chance one of your superstars let you down in Week 13. Hopefully it wasn't bad enough to cost you a playoff berth; chances are it wasn't if you're reading this. This is an article focused on helping you find players off waivers before Week 14, so, hooray! You (probably) made it to the "Win Or Else" stage of the season.
Let's get to who you'll want to target this week.
The Big Get
Alright, who predicted Barber would rack up the first 100-yard rushing game for the Bucs this season?
Answer: No one.
Barber started and hogged playing time while working his way to 102 rush yards on 23 carries along with a team-high 41 receiving yards on four grabs. It's the first time in over a month that a player on the Bucs breathed life into the run game, so it's not crazy to think Barber will keep a grip on the gig when Tampa Bay hosts Detroit and its sloppy run defense in Week 14.
|64%
Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB
|(And Tion Green, 0%) We don't know if Ameer Abdullah will be back next week, but the Lions might not be in a hurry to bring him back. Both players scored in Abdullah's absence, and Riddick totaled 62 yards on nine totes and five catches, while Green had 51 yards on 11 carries. Fantasy owners should expect this twosome to roll again next week against a shaky Buccaneers run defense that's yielded high rushing averages and lots of touchdowns over its last three games. Riddick is the better choice and has some staying power to put up some numbers even when Abdullah comes back.
|56%
Josh McCown New York Jets QB
|McCown did it again – another solid Fantasy outing with multiple touchdowns as part of a high-scoring game against the Chiefs. He's done amazing in good matchups but will have his hands full in the next three weeks – at Denver, at New Orleans and versus the Chargers. Take a look at his last eight games and see if you can find more than one that was considered a tough matchup. This will be a tough stretch for McCown, making him a risky starter. Obviously you should transition to McCown if you've been stuck with Tyrod Taylor or Matthew Stafford, however.
|36%
Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR
|No one should be happier about Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers starting quarterback than Goodwin, who caught all eight of his targets for a sweet 99 yards at Chicago. This outing was great, but it's next week's game against a leaky Texans pass defense that should really create some optimism. The Texans lead the league in 40-plus-yard pass plays allowed and have surrendered a bunch of 20-plus-yard plays, too. Goodwin's speed makes him a dangerous threat against a slow Houston unit. If you need receiver help, Goodwin tops the list.
|63%
Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR
|Kearse is already aboard many rosters in CBS Sports leagues but is still worth taking a peak at. He has at least eight targets in each of his last three, and 15-plus Fantasy points in each of his last two. What seems to be happening is defenses are trying to limit Robby Anderson, keeping Kearse in soft coverage. McCown has no problem leaning on Kearse in such instances. The Jets' next three games at the Broncos, at the Saints and versus the Chargers are not going to be easy, but Kearse should at least provide quality depth and potentially work as a No. 3 option.
|55%
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Jameis Winston has a thing for tight ends, and Brate is his favorite. After totaling four scoreless catches over 12 targets in four games with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brate scored on each of his two grabs on Sunday with 39 yards. Perhaps most important of all, Brate had six targets – half of what he had in four games with Fitzpatrick. With the Lions up next, Brate could come through with another decent game next week.
-
