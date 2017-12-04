Early Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Is it Peyton Barber's job to lose in Tampa Bay?

It's only fitting that the craziest regular season in the history of Fantasy Football ends with Alex Smith, Josh McCown and Blake Bortles as top finishers at quarterback while Tom Brady and Matt Ryan deliver single-digit numbers.

And don't even get me started on the receivers. Seriously, Julio Jones? Two points?! And Mike Evans? Three points?! Someone named Keelan Cole would have been a better start. Ugh...

There's a pretty good chance one of your superstars let you down in Week 13. Hopefully it wasn't bad enough to cost you a playoff berth; chances are it wasn't if you're reading this. This is an article focused on helping you find players off waivers before Week 14, so, hooray! You (probably) made it to the "Win Or Else" stage of the season.

Let's get to who you'll want to target this week.

The Big Get

Alright, who predicted Barber would rack up the first 100-yard rushing game for the Bucs this season?

Answer: No one.

Barber started and hogged playing time while working his way to 102 rush yards on 23 carries along with a team-high 41 receiving yards on four grabs. It's the first time in over a month that a player on the Bucs breathed life into the run game, so it's not crazy to think Barber will keep a grip on the gig when Tampa Bay hosts Detroit and its sloppy run defense in Week 14.