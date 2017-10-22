Early Week 8 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: O.J. Howard ready to take over, while Latavius Murray reminds us he can still make an impact

The NFL is an every-week league. While you might have the patience to wait out the ups and downs of a season in other leagues, Fantasy football rewards quick reactions, which is why it's not rare to see a player go from 10 percent to 90-percent owned in the course of one week.

You have to overreact, even if that sometimes leads to mistakes. Adrian Peterson turned the clock back with a vintage performance in Week 6, which is why he was 92-percent started for his Week 7 dud. Whoops.

There are going to be plenty of opportunities to overreact following Week 7. Let's just hope these guys have better luck next week than Peterson did.

Quarterbacks

You're probably not really looking to start Matt Moore, especially in what could be a tough matchup in Week 8 against the Ravens. At least, not in an ideal world. However, with six teams on bye next week, the QB pool is shallower than it will be at any other point this season – without including the injured Carson Palmer, whose season is likely over. In that context, Moore might become a viable option. He struggled at first against the Jets, but ended up passes for 188 yards and a pair of scores on 13 for 21 passing. Moore likes to take chances, which can lead to disastrous results; however, he passed for eight touchdowns in three starts last season. He's not the worst bye-week replacement option you'll find.

Running backs

Because it happened Thursday, it might be easy to forget that Marshawn Lynch probably isn't going to be around in Week 8. He earned a one-game suspension for shoving a referee last week, and pending an appeal, will have to sit out Week 8 against the Bills next Sunday. If he does sit out, we got a good hint of what to expect Thursday, as Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington split work pretty much evenly. Richard had nine carries and four receptions on 26 snaps; Washington had nine carries and three catches on 25 snaps. Both have shown flashes of greatness in limited roles over the last two seasons, and could be viable flex plays even in a committee with Lynch out.

We thought this situation was pretty much set, with Jerick McKinnon ripping off huge chunks of yardage over the last two games since Dalvin Cook's injury. However, the team still talked about and treated Latavius Murray like someone who would still have a role, and he certainly did Sunday. In terms of time on the field McKinnon still led Murray, 35 snaps to 31, but Murray paced the team with 113 yards on 18 carries. Murray's big game only serves to highlights how even the split has been since Cook's injury, with both players picking up 45 carries in three games. McKinnon has more big-play potential, and will get the passing downs work, but Murray has a real role, and reminded us Sunday that he still matters.

As the season continues to fall from their grips, the Colts are reaching the point where they have to start looking to the future. That could mean a lot more of Marlon Mack, who picked up 32 snaps Sunday, compared to just 22 for Frank Gore. The fact this game was out of hand early certainly helped Mack, but if he starts to make this a trend, he'll be worth owning in all leagues. He rushed for 26 yards on five carries, and added 40 on four receptions. It's hard to see him becoming a featured back immediately, but it seems inevitable as the 2-5 Colts move forward.

The Jets were expected to be at a point where they would need to look toward the future by now, but they just continue to compete, making it harder to justify going to rookie Elijah McGuire full time. That should mean a continued role for Matt Forte and Bilal Powell, who were the team's most effective receivers and rushers Sunday. Forte had 41 yards on seven carries and 41 yards on five receptions, while Powell had 43 yards on nine carries, with two catches for 40 yards. Forte got more snaps, but McGuire was notably on the field for just seven of 56 offensive plays. A running back committee with two backs is a headache; with three, it's killer. As long as Forte and Powell are splitting work between them, they'll be worth owning.

Wide Receivers

This isn't a great week for those of you who need help at the wide receiver position. There just weren't a lot of standout performances from low-owned players; at least none that seem sustainable. If you want a long-term add, Corey Davis still has upside for the second half of the season, but he has to get healthy first, and the Titans are on a bye in Week 8.

Stills has been a major disappointment, averaging just 32.6 yards per game through the team's first five. However, he got going in Week 7, hauling in six of nine passes for 85 yards and a pair of scores. We're still waiting for him to break a long one – his longest play of the season is just 36 yards – but with Matt Moore likely under center, Stills could be useful in the short term. Stills had three touchdowns in four Moore starts last season.

Rookie tight ends are notoriously slow to develop into contributors in Fantasy, but it's hard to ignore the talent this rookie class has shown. Howard was worked into the offense slowly, but got his biggest role of the season Sunday, playing 69 percent of the team's snaps. He made the most of it, hauling in all six passes thrown his way by Jameis Winston, for a team-high 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Howard had just five catches in five games entering Week 7, so it's going to be tough to trust him moving forward. But this was a nice reminder of just how high this rookie's ceiling is.

Jonnu Smith wasn't as much of a contributor in Week 7 as Howard, but we've seen evidence of his ability to contribute earlier this season when he scored in consecutive games. If you need help at tight end in Week 8, he won't have much value for you with the Titans on a bye. However, Delanie Walker suffered a sprained ankle Sunday that forced him to leave the stadium on crutches, an injury that could have lasting implications. If Walker misses significant time moving forward, Smith could emerge as a consistent starting option at tight end.