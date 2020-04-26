Earnest Edwards: Signs with Rams

Edwards agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout's likeliest path to a roster spot is as a return man, as he averaged 28.5 yards and had two touchdowns on 20 kick returns. Edwards also put up good receiving numbers, catching 49 passes for 1,097 yards and 11 touchdowns.