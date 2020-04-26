Easop Winston: Chance with Rams

Winston is expected to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review reports.

Winston had decent production in Washington State's Air Raid over the past two seasons, totaling 137 catches, 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games. He should compete for a spot on the 53-man roster with the likes of Nsimba Webster and Greg Dortch.