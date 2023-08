The Seahawks are slated to waive Winston (groin) on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Winston dealt with a groin injury earlier in the preseason, but it appears he's now healthy. If he clears waivers, Winston could be a candidate to end up back with Seattle as a member of the practice squad. He suited up for three games with the Saints in 2021 and performed adequately as a punt returner in those contests.