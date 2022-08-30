site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: easop-winston-released-by-browns | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Easop Winston: Released by Browns
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
at
10:09 am ET
•
1 min read
The Browns are releasing
Winston, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Winston was signed a couple of weeks ago and appeared in the Browns' final
preseason game as a receiver (two snaps) and as a returner on special teams (four snaps). He logged three punt returns for 21 yards.
More News
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/29/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/27/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/21/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read