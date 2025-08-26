default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Falcons cut Stick on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stick was unable to force the Falcons to keep a third quarterback behind Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins after completing 54 of 78 pass attempts for 520 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason. The 29-year-old could be a candidate to rejoin the team via the practice squad.

More News