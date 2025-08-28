The Falcons signed Stick to the practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons opted to go with two quarterbacks on the main roster with Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins, so Stick will start the season on the team's practice squad. Stick finished the preseason completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 520 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding five carries for 32 yards across three games.