Stick reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Stick served as the team's backup quarterback behind Jalon Daniels for the third consecutive week as Baker Mayfield (thumb) remains sidelined but once again did not see any playing time. With Sunday's loss to the Steelers marking the third time this season the Buccaneers have activated Stick, they will now need to sign him to the active roster for the 2019 fifth-round pick to be eligible to appear in another game.