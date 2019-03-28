Ed Oliver: Turning heads at Houston's Pro Day

Oliver unofficially recorded a 4.75-second time in the 40-yard dash Thursday at Houston's Pro Day, Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports.

Oliver previously registered an explosive 36-inch vertical and 120-inch broad jump at the combine earlier this month, but he didn't take part in the 40. He took care of that Thursday, though, and at 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds, Oliver is clearly profiling as an athletic freak ahead of next month's draft. It's possible his name will come off the board very early in the first round.

Our Latest Stories