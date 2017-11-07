The Jets signed Stinson to a contract Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Stinson will assume the roster spot of wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, who received a four-game suspension Monday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. It's likely that Stinson, who has previously appeared in four games with the Jets this season, will work in a depth role along the defensive line.

