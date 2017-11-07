Ed Stinson: Reaches deal with Jets
The Jets signed Stinson to a contract Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Stinson will assume the roster spot of wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, who received a four-game suspension Monday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. It's likely that Stinson, who has previously appeared in four games with the Jets this season, will work in a depth role along the defensive line.
More News
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...