Ed Stinson: Waived by Jets
The Jets waived Stinson (shoulder) on Tuesday.
Stinson injured his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. It was his fourth game with the team this season. The 27-year-old will presumably clear waivers and revert to the team's injured reserve.
More News
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...