Stinson (neck) was waived/injured by the Jets on Saturday, Calvin Watkins of Newsday.com reports.

Stinson signed with the Jets on Tuesday but was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a neck injury in practice this week. The 26-year-old was replaced on the 53-man roster by receiver JoJo Natson.

