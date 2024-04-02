Goldman (undisclosed) was released from the reserve/left squad list by the Falcons on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Goldman signed a contract with the Falcons in July of 2022 after he spent six seasons with the Bears. However, a couple of weeks later, the Florida State product opted to retire instead. He attempted to come back in 2023 but that ended with him once again walking away from Atlanta and being placed on the exempt/left squad list. Now a free agent, Goldman could attempt to come back with another team.
