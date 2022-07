The Falcons announced Tuesday that Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire.

Less than two weeks after signing with Atlanta, the 28-year-old nose tackle has had a change of heart and will instead end his career. A second-round pick of the Bears in 2015, Goldman totaled 174 tackles and 13 sacks in 81 games over six seasons, all with Chicago. He had previously opted out of the 2020 campaign before returning to action in 2021.