The Cardinals released Pleasant on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pleasant was signed by the Cardinals on Oct. 20 as a veteran depth piece when Tre Boston went down with an injury. He appeared in just one game and recorded one tackle.

