Oakland waived/injured Vanderdoes (concussion) on Friday, Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times reports.

Vanderdoes sustained the concussion sometime in early August. The 24-year-old started in 13 games in 2017 as a rookie but was sidelined for all of last season with a torn ACL.

