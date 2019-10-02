Eddie Vanderdoes: Waived off IR
Vanderdoes (concussion) was waived off injured reserve by the Raiders on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vanderdoes was waived/injured by the Raiders at September's roster deadline and subsequently reverted to injured reserve, but he'll part ways with the team once again. The 2017 third-round pick hasn't seen the field since his rookie campaign, when he totaled 18 tackles in 16 games.
