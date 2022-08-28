Pineiro was brought in for a free-agent visit by the Panthers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pineiro was let go by the Jets on Tuesday after losing out on the team's starting kicker competition against Greg Zuerlein this offseason. Carolina may be in a need of a new kicker for the 2022 regular season after projected starter Zane Gonzalez (groin) suffered what is expected to be a long-term injury during the team's preseason game against the Bills on Friday. Pineiro converted 23-of-28 field-goal tries and 27 of his 29 extra-point tries over 16 games with the Bears in 2019, and he made all 17 of his kicks while filling in over the final five games of last season for the Jets.