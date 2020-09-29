Robinson has been moved to the practice squad from the Falcons' active roster, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 28-year-old last received an NFL snap in 2017 when he was a member of the Jets, but with Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring) unable to suit up for Week 3, Atlanta was left searching for a competent replacement at linebacker. Robinson fielded 20 percent of the defensive snaps against Chicago, plus an additional 30 percent of the special-teams work, while Mykal Walker (88 percent) and Deion Jones (93 percent) got the majority of the reps at linebacker. Robinson will reside on the practice squad unless injuries or ineffectiveness affect players on the active roster.