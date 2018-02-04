Edwin Jackson: Passes away Sunday
Jackson was struck and killed by a drunk driver on the side of Interstate 70 in the Indianapolis area Sunday morning, Justin L. Mack and Emma Kate Fittes of the Indianapolis Star reports.
The accident occurred before 4 AM, when Jackson and a ride-sharing operator were killed. Jackson, an inside linebacker, posted 66 tackles and two sacks in 16 games with the Colts in 2016 before spending this past season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.
More News
-
Colts' Edwin Jackson: Posts six tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Edwin Jackson: Seven tackles in Thursday's loss•
-
Colts' Edwin Jackson: Has seven tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Edwin Jackson: Four tackles in win•
-
Colts' Edwin Jackson: Gets first career start at ILB•
-
Colts' Edwin Jackson: Has three tackles in win•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....