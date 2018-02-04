Jackson was struck and killed by a drunk driver on the side of Interstate 70 in the Indianapolis area Sunday morning, Justin L. Mack and Emma Kate Fittes of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The accident occurred before 4 AM, when Jackson and a ride-sharing operator were killed. Jackson, an inside linebacker, posted 66 tackles and two sacks in 16 games with the Colts in 2016 before spending this past season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.