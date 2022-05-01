Perry is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

In his final 20 games over two seasons at Brown, Perry completed 63.3 percent of his passes, averaged 299.1 yards per game and tallied 45 touchdowns versus 27 interceptions. His mobility also was displayed, as he averaged 4.5 yards per carry en route to 1,132 yards and 15 more scores. Upon joining the Eagles, Perry likely will vie with fellow UDFA Carson Strong and holdover Reid Sinnett for the No. 3 gig at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts (ankle) and Gardner Minshew.