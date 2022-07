Perry sustained a hamstring strain while training for camp and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Perry was released by the Jaguars with a non-football injury designation Sunday but is expected to make a full recovery after rehabbing for a few weeks. It's not yet clear whether he'll be back to full health in time to compete for a roster spot with another team ahead of the regular season, but his injury doesn't seem to be a long-term concern.