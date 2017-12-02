Ejuan Price: Waived by Rams
Price was waived by the Rams on Saturday.
Price was taken in the seventh round by the Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in just one game for the team this season, but failed to log a tackle. He will presumably clear waivers and either land on the practice squad or look for an opportunity elsewhere.
