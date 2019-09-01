The Jaguars cut Ankou on Sunday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Ankou only played two games last season and made just four tackles, so he was likely a expendable piece on the defensive line. He will hope to latch onto another team to provide depth to a defensive line.

