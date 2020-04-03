Eli Apple: Deal with Raiders falls through
Apple and the Raiders were unable to finalize a contract Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Apple is coming off a career-best year with New Orleans, having notched 58 tackles (53 solo), four defended passes and one forced fumble across 15 contests. With Apple now set to look for an opportunity elsewhere in the league, the Raiders could be motivated to sign another veteran cornerback in free agency or address the position in the 2020 NFL Draft.
