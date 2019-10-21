Rogers is working out for the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rogers' tryout with Houston comes following Will Fuller (hamstring) having been forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts. The 26-year-old wideout spent the last three seasons with the Steelers, and his experience could make him a valuable depth option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories