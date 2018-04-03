Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Rogers' recovery from a torn ACL will be "critical" for the Pittsburgh offense, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

It's interesting that Tomlin is talking about Rogers as if he's still on the team, considering the wideout became an unrestricted free agent when the Steelers failed to tender him a contract in March. While it's clearly an overstatement to call Rogers a "critical" part of the offense, he does at least seem to remain in the team's plans as a depth option for work from the slot. Recovering from Jan. 17 surgery to repair the ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Rogers said he only expects to be sidelined for four-to-six months. He caught 48 of 66 targets for 594 yards (9.0 YPT) and three touchdowns in 2016, but then dropped off to 18 receptions in 14 games last season as Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster got most of the snaps alongside Antonio Brown. Rogers likely would enter camp as the favorite for the No. 4 receiver job if he were to re-sign with the Steelers and make a full recovery. That's admittedly a lot to ask, given the timing of last season's injury.