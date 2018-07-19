Eli Rogers: Expects to sign soon
Rogers (knee) suggested Wednesday on his personal Twitter account that he's nearly recovered from a torn ACL and that he expects to sign with a team in the near future.
Rogers tore the ACL in his right knee during Pittsburgh's playoff loss to the Jaguars in January and underwent surgery immediately afterward. Though he's only six months removed from the procedure, it sounds as though he expects to receive full medical clearance from doctors in the coming days. Due to the severe nature of his injury and his underwhelming production with the Steelers in 2017 (18 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in 14 regular-season contests), Rogers will likely have to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal with little guaranteed money no matter where he ultimately lands.
