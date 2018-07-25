Rogers is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While he's still recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered during last season's playoffs, Rogers visited with the Chiefs and Browns earlier this week. He ultimately decided to give it another shot in Pittsburgh, where he caught on as an undrafted rookie IR stash in 2015, then broke out for 594 receiving yards as the team's primary slot receiver in 2016. Rogers dropped off to 149 receiving yards last year while serving as the No. 4 receiver and punt returner, but he could eventually make another push for the No. 3 job if rookie second-round pick James Washington struggles or the Steelers lose Antonio Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster to injury. Given the timing of his ACL tear, Rogers probably won't be ready for games any sooner than October or November. He's a strong candidate to start the season on the PUP list.