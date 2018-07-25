Eli Rogers: Re-signing with Pittsburgh
Rogers is signing a one-year contract to stay with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While he's still recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered during last season's playoffs, Rogers visited with the Chiefs and Browns earlier this week. He ultimately decided to give it another shot in Pittsburgh, where he caught on as an undrafted rookie IR stash in 2015, then broke out for 594 receiving yards as the team's primary slot receiver in 2016. Rogers dropped off to 149 receiving yards last year while serving as the No. 4 receiver and punt returner, but he could eventually make another push for the No. 3 job if rookie second-round pick James Washington struggles or the Steelers lose Antonio Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster to injury. Given the timing of his ACL tear, Rogers probably won't be ready for games any sooner than October or November. He's a strong candidate to start the season on the PUP list.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...