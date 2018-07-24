Rogers (knee) left Kansas City without a contract and will now visit the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Still rehabbing from Jan. 17 surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus, Rogers initially was expected to re-sign with the Steelers but is instead weighing offers from multiple teams. He faces an uphill battle to be ready for Week 1, and perhaps an even tougher battle to earn a meaningful role wherever he ends up signing. The 25-year-old slot receiver averaged 9.0 yards per target on 66 looks in 2016, but he dropped off to 4.2 YPT on 36 chances last year.