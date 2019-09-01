Pittsburgh released Eli Rogers on Saturday, Teresa Varley of Steelrs.com reports.

The veteran wide receiver and kick returner was a longshot to make the team after the Steelers drafted Diontae Johnson and signed free agent Donte Moncrief, but he could still be back when team are allowed to add 10 players to the practice squad beginning at 12 noon on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week