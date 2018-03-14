Rogers (knee) won't be tendered by the Steelers, and he will become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, Ed Bouchette of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rogers played in 13 games for the Steelers in 2016, hauling in 48 receptions for 594 yards (12.12 YPC) and three touchdowns. However, with the arrivals of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant in 2017, Rogers was demoted and snagged just 18 catches for 149 yards (8.28 YPC) and one touchdown. Rogers also underwent surgery for a torn ACL in January, but he hasn't been ruled out for 2018 training camp yet.