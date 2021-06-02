Stove announced Wednesday that he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.
The Auburn product recently failed his physical before he was set to join the Chargers' organization, and this news points to the cause of the signing falling through. Stove spent five total seasons with Auburn, recording 136 catches for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns across 46 career games. The rookie will begin the rehab process and hope to earn a shot at a roster spot heading into the 2022 season.