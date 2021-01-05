Stove announced that he is entering the 2021 NFL Draft Justin Ferguson of AuburnObserver.com reports.

Stove is coming off a productive senior season and won't take advantage of his extra year of eligibility. Instead, he'll head to the NFL, where he profiles as a Day 3 prospect at this stage. Stove caught 81 of 112 targets for 680 yards and six touchdowns over his last two seasons but averaged just 8.4 yards per reception and 6.0 YPT. In fairness, Auburn's scheme doesn't translate neatly to the NFL when it comes to receivers, so the low yardage per reception and per target shouldn't count too heavily against him. Still, he will have factors like never being more than the No.3 option in the offense and his advanced age for a prospect that can downgrade him on some boards. He will need to test extremely well to change his draft stock.