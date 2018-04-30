Bouka (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Eagles on Monday.

Bouka has been hampered by a string of injuries to start his career. Perhaps the 25-year-old became a bit more expendable after Philadelphia selected cornerback Avonte Maddox in the fourth round of this April's draft. Should he clear waivers, Bouka will be placed on Injured Reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories