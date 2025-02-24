Arroyo (knee) will not work out at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine due to a knee injury sustained during the Senior Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Arroyo is on track to be fully healthy by his pro day on March 24, so NFL teams will have to wait until then to incorporate his testing metrics into the scouting process. The tight end out of Miami has gained recent steam as a potential first-round pick, though Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland headline this year's rookie tight end class. Arroyo compiled 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 as one of Cam Ward's go-to receiving options.