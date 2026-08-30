The Browns waived Chatman (quadriceps) with an injury designation Sunday,James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Chatman exited the second quarter of Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots with a quadriceps injury. The defensive tackle was a likely cut candidate as it was and will now revert to the Browns' injured reserve for the entirety of the 2026 regular season if he clears waivers. The only way for Chatman to play in 2026 once he reverts to IR is if he reaches an injury settlement with the Browns.