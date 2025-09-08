default-cbs-image
Cooks was cut from the Eagles' practice squad Monday.

The third-year pro from San Jose State failed to make Philadelphia's initial 53-man roster but was added to the practice squad in late August. However, it now appears the Eagles have decided to move in another direction. Cooks will look for work elsewhere after posting three catches for 38 yards on four targets throughout his 11 career regular-season contests.

