The Eagles waived Cooks on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cooks signed a futures deal with the Eagles in February after spending most of the 2024 season on the Jaguars' practice squad. He missed the Eagles' second preseason game against the Browns on Aug. 16 due to a shoulder injury, but he returned for the preseason finale against the Jets on Friday, finishing with two catches (on six targets) for 14 yards. Cooks will likely clear waivers, by which point he'll have the chance to sign with a team in need of a wide receiver, though he could remain in Philadelphia as a member of the practice squad.