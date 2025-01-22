The Eagles cut Cooks from the practice squad Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cooks was signed to the Eagles' practice squad Jan. 14 in order to play the role of Puka Nacua leading up to this past Sunday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Rams, per Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. Prior to his stint with the Eagles, Cooks spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Jaguars' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp.