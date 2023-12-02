The Chargers waived Dotson on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dotson has not seen seen the field since the Week 4 win over Las Vegas. His playing time early in the year correlated with the absence of RB1 Austin Ekeler, but he's been a nonfactor with Ekeler available over the past seven games. With Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller both ahead of him in the depth chart, it's not surprising to see the Chargers cut Dotson loose ahead of Sunday's game versus New England. The undrafted free agent will not waivers, and he will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed.