Holyfield had a workout with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore has deal with injuries in the backfield to J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles), and Holyfield was among the backs brought in for workouts to potentially serve as the team's No. 3 tailback. Even if he doesn't reach a deal, Holyfield could still join the Ravens' practice squad and potentially be promoted later on.