The Panthers cut Holyfield on Sunday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Georgia survived cut-down Saturday, only to land on the wrong side of the bubble Sunday after the Panthers added three players via waivers. Holyfield should have a spot on the Carolina practice squad if he doesn't sign with another team, coming off a preseason with a 20-79-1 rushing line and 6-28-1 receiving line on eight targets. The Panthers are sticking with Jordan Scarlett and Reggie Bonnafon behind snap-hog Christian McCaffrey.

